The Ghosts of Failed Parties: How Neo-Marxist Progressives Are Dooming The Democrats

American political history shows what happens when parties let radicals run the show: collapse. From the Federalists to the Whigs, rigidity, factionalism, and propaganda led to their demise. Today, Democrats stand on that same precipice, pulled hard by neo-Marxist progressives who thrive on identity politics, purity tests, and rhetoric that divides rather than unites. History is littered with the consequences of ideological extremism—fractured parties, inflamed propaganda, and even political violence, from the 1960s bombings to modern assassination attempts. With Obama and Biden empowering the radical wing, Democrats have alienated moderates and working families alike. Unless they break free from their neo-Marxist faction and return to pragmatic governance, the party risks the fate of its predecessors: internal collapse and irrelevance.
