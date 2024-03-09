How China Is Controlling Hollywood: The Sentinel Report w/ Alex Newman

How China Is Controlling Hollywood: NTD's Tiffany Meier & Alex Newman

In this episode of The Sentinel Report, Alex Newman covers the latest and hottest news stories and sits down with two terrific guests: attorney Don Grande to discuss "The Great Taking" and CDBCs, and renowned journalist Tiffany Meier to talk about her new documentary with The EPOCH Times, "Hollywood Takeover."





Speaking to the Chinese Communist Party's influence, Meier said, "Since 'Red Dawn' 2, that came out in 2012, no major studio has a villain as China. Think about how that starts impacting our perception of this country that most people call our adversary."





Through the CCP's control of Hollywood, the communist regime has been able to direct American culture, conversation, and ultimately, politics. Americans must wake up to this reality and fight back immediately.





https://rumble.com/v4hol4c-how-china-is-controlling-hollywood-ntds-tiffany-meier-and-alex-newman.html