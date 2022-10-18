Klaus Schwab ranting

Look at your "Titles." Most of them are 'Certificate of Title'---meaning a Title exists but you don't have it! That is why you have to have a license & insurance for that 'commercial enterprise.' ..A renter's tax! Just like you "rent" the Federal Reserve $ IOUs that President JFK was in the process of eliminating in 1963. Citizen voters incorporate themselves & along with all license APPLICANTS have signed their Power-of-Attorney over to the One World Corporation to REPRESENT them as their elite gods! When you have done this, you are a peon 'munchkin" 'of' the Emerald CITY and "You MUST COMPLY" WITH the Klaus Schwabs, the wizards in their black robes, & their many many hind-end-kissing bureaucratic underling bloodsuckers!
https://rumble.com/v1mty4z-the-true-meaning-of-kissing-the-popes-ring-jordan-maxwell.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/07/birthing-certificates-how-they-trick-you-into-debt-slavery-in-the-beast-system-video-3777091.html
Likewise with BANK BAIL-INs = if your $$ is in THEIR bank = it is THEIR money!
Likewise, new SMART cars & SMART appliances & THEIR utility GRID (includes transportation RIGHT-of-WAYs) = if THEY control them & can turn them down or turn them off = THEY own them!
Cover photo of International Peace Proclamation document issued by James Belcher, Head of State, [unincorporated] The United States of America.
