The Fall Of The Covid Berlin Wall

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The CDC's surprise Friday announcement that vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors or outdoors caught the Covid cultists off-guard. Suddenly major US grocery chains like Costco and Trader Joes announced "no masks" for vaccinated customers - and a policy of "don't ask, don't tell." Has the pandemic panic run its course? Where to from here?