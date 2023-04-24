Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3052b-Conspiracy No More, The Evidence Is Clear, [DS] Advocated The Overthrow Of The US Government
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3052b- April 23, 2023

Conspiracy No More, The Evidence Is Clear, [DS] Advocated The Overthrow Of The US Government 

The [DS] is now caught in a crime of all crimes, they advocated the overthrow of the US government. The truth is coming out and the evidence is building. Soon the evidence will point to [HRC] and [BO]. Its time to for the [DS] to give back the diamonds. The election fraud is being exposed and the people are learning that this was a coordinated effort to overthrow the government and the one of the main weapons was the plandemic. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

