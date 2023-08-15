Create New Account
The Alien Control System Monitors Targeted Individuals: We are persecuted Light-Souls in Exile
Published 15 hours ago

Sources: Pleiadian Healer "5D Ascension Trap, Angels, Retrieving Your DNA, Targeted Individuals & More!"https://odysee.com/@pleiadianhealer:6/5d-ascension-trap,-angels,-retrieving:a

Pleiadian Healer "Youtube Live: Lionsgate Deception, Targeted Individuals, Angels, Inner Self & More!"

https://odysee.com/@pleiadianhealer:6/youtube-live-lionsgate-deception,:b

Sergeant Schultz "Light-Souls are being Hunted: "Earth is a dangerous Place". With Lauda Leon and Eve Lorgen"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3y6gYnq5HTw

Rich2150x "Are You a Targeted Individual"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpK1o7OUEZQ

Anmarie Uber "Are you a clone or cyborg? Harvest, selling souls. Delving deeper into our reality"

https://odysee.com/@AnmarieUber:1/are-you-a-clone-or-cyborg-harvest,:1


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Truman Cash ebooks:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensascensionsoulangelsafterlifendetranshumanismbuddhismarchonsnear death experiencesoul trapdalai lamaalien abductionreincarnation trapnirvanahereafterastral realmtunnel of lightpre-birth memory

