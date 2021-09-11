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The reason they want you to hate Donald Trump.
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150 views • September 11, 2021
Clip of Michael Matt from Remnant TV explaining the real reason why they hate Trump so much. “The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots” This was recorded before the 2020 election, Listen to it now and see how everything now makes sense regarding Covid19.
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