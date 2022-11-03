Kate Dalley Eric Peters Diesel Fuel Crisis

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The Diesel Fuel Crisis Will Affect the Entire Supply Chain by Thanksgiving, says Auto Industry Insider. Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyradio.com/ is joined by Eric Peters of https://ericpetersautos.com/ to break down the reality of the fallout from the diesel fuel crisis. https://www.infowarsstore.com/