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Ep.227 | Tony - The mathematics of deception. How Governments and the MS Media maintain their illusions.
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36 views • April 02, 2021
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Once again I am delighted to have Tony Royle back on the show.
Tony is a mathematician and talks in simple and easy to understand terms about how the numbers are being manipulated as the hoax continues. It is so easy to manipulate perception and mislead people to maintain a narrative. Tony sheds light on five processes that are being used.
The document Tony refers to at the start of the video can be found here:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/04/02/ep-227-tony-the-mathematics-of-deception/
The consultation document, published in Sep 2020, is at https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/distributing-vaccines-and-treatments-for-covid-19-and-flu/consultation-document-changes-to-human-medicine-regulations-to-support-the-rollout-of-covid-19-vaccines
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Once again I am delighted to have Tony Royle back on the show.
Tony is a mathematician and talks in simple and easy to understand terms about how the numbers are being manipulated as the hoax continues. It is so easy to manipulate perception and mislead people to maintain a narrative. Tony sheds light on five processes that are being used.
The document Tony refers to at the start of the video can be found here:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/04/02/ep-227-tony-the-mathematics-of-deception/
The consultation document, published in Sep 2020, is at https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/distributing-vaccines-and-treatments-for-covid-19-and-flu/consultation-document-changes-to-human-medicine-regulations-to-support-the-rollout-of-covid-19-vaccines
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
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