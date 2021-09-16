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Supplements Revealed Bonus Carli Stein
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52 views • September 16, 2021
Founder & CEO of Beekeeper’s Naturals.
Carli has an autoimmune condition that does not allow her to take antibiotics. So she started searching in the natural health world for a viable alternative.
In college, she was in Italy and got strep throat, and a pharmacist gave her propolis. Propolis is a bee product. It worked!
“We’ve been using propolis long before the advent of modern medicine. It’s antiviral, antimicrobial, antifungal, and antibacterial. What a great alternative to chemical-based solutions.”
Carli has an autoimmune condition that does not allow her to take antibiotics. So she started searching in the natural health world for a viable alternative.
In college, she was in Italy and got strep throat, and a pharmacist gave her propolis. Propolis is a bee product. It worked!
“We’ve been using propolis long before the advent of modern medicine. It’s antiviral, antimicrobial, antifungal, and antibacterial. What a great alternative to chemical-based solutions.”
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