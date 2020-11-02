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FORMER & CURRENT CHINESE OFFICIALS EXPLAIN WHAT IS TO COME FOR THE WEST
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141 views • November 02, 2020
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Director and Film Maker, Kay Rubacek rejoins the program to discuss her film "Finding Courage" and her book based on the film "Who Are China's Walking Dead?". This interview we discuss her book featuring rare and exclusive interviews with former Chinese regime officials about the strange lives they lead under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party (all the true stories from the regime insiders). This material should be mandatory for all college and high school students in the United States and all western countries who are fast loosing their freedoms.

You can purchase the complete book and movie set @ https://FindingCourageMovie.com - use code "SW" to receive 25% off

The movie and book set includes the following:
1. Multi award-winning documentary movie “Finding Courage” - the true story of a family torn between the USA and China, and who must face impossible odds to seek justice for the murder of their sister.
2. 11-track original “Finding Courage” soundtrack, mixed by Grammy winner, Adrian Morales-Demori at Miami’s Heiga Studios, and featuring the inspirational “Courage Is Found” sung by the stunning voice of Mika Hale.
3. Exclusive 18-minute, behind-the-scenes interview about the making of “Finding Courage”
4. 330 page ebook of “Who Are China’s Walking Dead?”, featuring rare and exclusive interviews with former Chinese regime officials about the strange lives they lead under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party (all the true stories from the regime insiders that didn’t fit into the “Finding Courage” movie)

Stay informed on the latest shows by signing up for my weekly newsletter, twitter, and see all my others shows @ https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe/

MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Keywords
bookchinatorturefilmsarah westallrewriting historyreeducationkay rubacekfinding couragebusiness game changers radiochinese officials
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