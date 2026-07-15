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Kenneth Hagin | Rhema | Prosperity Gospel is NOT REAL Faith - Here's What Is | Fractured Soul 74
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The Word of Faith Movement, Prosperity Gospel, and Positive Confession teachings have permeated every aspect of modern evangelical Christianity worldwide. While these teachings appear to be rooted in scripture on their face, the application of them is often more along the lines of a cult, complete with mantras. Tonight, we will break down the false teachings on faith and healing and compare them to Biblically sound teachings on faith. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/kenneth-hagin-rhema-prosperity-gospel-is-not-real-faith-heres-what-is/

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