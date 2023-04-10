Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We came here on Easter Sunday with a special meaning: The recent serious test further demonstrates the strength and bravery of our NFSC people
2 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2dzj9fc426

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseOfNFSC】Brother GuiWu interviewed by Nicole in front of the NFSC’s base mansion that Mr. Miles Guo prepared for our fellow fighters: This manor is huge and grand and like a Xanadu. As Nicole said, we came here on Easter Sunday with a special meaning: The recent serious test further demonstrates the strength and bravery of our NFSC people.

   #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】鬼五大哥在郭文贵先生为我们战友们准备的新中国联邦基地豪宅前接受妮可采访：这座庄园宏伟壮观，宛如世外桃源。 正如妮可所说，我们在复活节星期天来到这里，有着特殊的意义：最近的严峻考验进一步展现了我们新中国联邦人的力量和勇气。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket