IOF Bombing a School in the City of Rafah Killing Civilians

Israeli Media Has Broadcast Footage Showing the IDF Bombing a School in the City of Rafah Killing Civilians
Israel has bombed another school that people were using as a shelter.
Children were killed. This is not a war. This is a genocide.
Source @Real World News Channel
