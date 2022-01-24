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The Solution to Sexual Sin
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43 views • January 24, 2022
"The Solution to Sexual Sin" unravels the controversial question: is masturbation a sin? or, is masturbation good for you?
Viewer discretion advised: recommended for men.
Christians masturbate but they are made to feel guilty about masturbation for the enjoyment this brings. However, dealing with sexual sin in the church is as simple as helping people work through their confusion surrounding the question of what is lust?
Many people (including religious people) become addicted to pornography because they are conditioned to believe that all sexual pleasure is wrong, including masturbation... so they may as well engage in sexual sins with real people, either in person or via media.
Understanding where to draw the line is the key to dealing with sexual sin in the modern world, including the church world.
This video examines the possibility that there may be times when masturbation is good for you!
Viewer discretion advised: recommended for men.
Christians masturbate but they are made to feel guilty about masturbation for the enjoyment this brings. However, dealing with sexual sin in the church is as simple as helping people work through their confusion surrounding the question of what is lust?
Many people (including religious people) become addicted to pornography because they are conditioned to believe that all sexual pleasure is wrong, including masturbation... so they may as well engage in sexual sins with real people, either in person or via media.
Understanding where to draw the line is the key to dealing with sexual sin in the modern world, including the church world.
This video examines the possibility that there may be times when masturbation is good for you!
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