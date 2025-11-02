© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you believe in angels? This 66:30 whistleblower confession reveals what a covert special ops squad found under 4 km of Antarctic ice near Vostok in August 2012 — not a messenger of God, but a chained entity, Project Prometheus Chained, and the secret networks desperate to control it. Firsthand testimony from Pine Gap, clandestine ops, the docahedron “Key of Lorris,” and ties to Bilderberg, Skull & Bones, and elite power structures. If you love horror, conspiracy, and true-anomaly accounts, this full confession will chill you. Like and share if this leaked message unsettles you — comment where you’re watching from.