Hidden under 4km of Ice (Full 2012 Confession)
Proforce
Proforce
39 followers
0
150 views • 1 day ago

Do you believe in angels? This 66:30 whistleblower confession reveals what a covert special ops squad found under 4 km of Antarctic ice near Vostok in August 2012 — not a messenger of God, but a chained entity, Project Prometheus Chained, and the secret networks desperate to control it. Firsthand testimony from Pine Gap, clandestine ops, the docahedron “Key of Lorris,” and ties to Bilderberg, Skull & Bones, and elite power structures. If you love horror, conspiracy, and true-anomaly accounts, this full confession will chill you. Like and share if this leaked message unsettles you — comment where you’re watching from.

Keywords
deeprabbithole
