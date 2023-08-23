Create New Account
A Prophetic Revelation: The Return of “Hilary,” A Death Valley Nation and What’s Coming...
Ark of Grace Ministries
Published Yesterday

Join Amanda as she delivers insights into the significance of Hurricane Hilary, the resurgence of Hillary Clinton and what’s coming for California. The Lord reveals symbolism of record-breaking rainfall in Death Valley, the Red Dragon and the prophet Jeremiah’s connection to current times. Tune in Aug. 22 at 5pm EDT.
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

hillaryamanda graceark of grace ministriesprophetic revelation

