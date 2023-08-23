A Prophetic Revelation: The Return of “Hilary,” A Death Valley Nation and What’s Coming...

Join Amanda as she delivers insights into the significance of Hurricane Hilary, the resurgence of Hillary Clinton and what’s coming for California. The Lord reveals symbolism of record-breaking rainfall in Death Valley, the Red Dragon and the prophet Jeremiah’s connection to current times. Tune in Aug. 22 at 5pm EDT.
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.