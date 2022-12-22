https://gnews.org/articles/614012
Summary：【AMFEST 2022】12/20/2022 Marcus Wada from Turning Point USA: The goal of CCP’s infiltration to American society is to destabilize America, whether it's through media, through the Fentanyl crisis, in any which way possible to further divide America politically and undermine the moral fabric of what America stands for.
