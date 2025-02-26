BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fighting for medical freedom special part 5 ~ overcoming fear and coercion ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
2 months ago

In this discussion we will Segway into the introduction to the TTAV video, in which I will be sharing with you. We will talk about being liberated from the one size fits all medical tyranny. We will expose the lies and fear mongering that involves the medical industrial complex and big pharma has tried to use to coerce us into taking religious based medical intervention. Finally we will be sharing the episode 5 of the truth about vaccines presents remedies.


References:

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- Horsemen of the apocalypse: the men who are destroying life on earth and what it means to our children

  https://annas-archive.org/md5/b56114180e59bf0e247eecd88858eb13

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- Gerson Therapy

  https://rumble.com/v4sbrj2-gerson-therapy-q-and-a-with-gerson-institute-faculty.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipfeartruthmedicinemedicaltyrannyallhomeopathyonenaturaltheaboutmisinformationcoercionsize19covidmongeringlesfits
