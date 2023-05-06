Create New Account
Biden Is Gonna Finish The NWO Job
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday

The Obama Administration consolidated the weaponization of destroying the middle class in America. Now Joe Biden is attacking the middle class from all sides. Creating the perfect petri dish of economic collapse to usher in a digital currency that will reduce the population to serfs under technocratic totalitarianism.

