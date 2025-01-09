BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
QUESTION: Do you truly believe in Humanity, Their Learning & Creativity Abilities, Truly Care About You're Students? - Or Is It Just about The Size Of You're Bank Account$ & Following$?
There are alot of very understanding and caring Humans That Care About Other Humans And Are Willing To Take The Time Out Of Their Own Days To Teach What They Understand.

It Would Be Very Respectful & Responsible To Give Them The Time To Listen And Look Into What They Are Trying To Warn You about! ⚠️

1. https://rumble.com/v671bns-the-fog-wireless-sensor-networks.html

2. https://rumble.com/v6719j4-mac-ids-for-the-x-questions-answered.html

3. https://rumble.com/v666p9y-373187446.html

4. https://rumble.com/v633w4h-368017505.html

5. https://rumble.com/v62uo58-367587260.html

6. https://rumble.com/v632hnt-367952105.html

7. https://rumble.com/v62tesb-367528475.html

8. https://rumble.com/v625yz8-x-project-darpadod-what-do-you-really-know.html

9. https://rumble.com/v60m7wn-brains-and-babes-novice-ieee-wban-thz-iobnt-ioe-education-crash-course-epis.html

FOR MORE DIRECT FROM SOURCE DOCUMENTS & INFORMATION EXPLAINING IN DETAILS:


IMT2030 6G-BAN-IOT-IonT-IoBnT-MC-IOE Biosensing With Sound, Terahertz, Visible Light Communication/LED FOR THE BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE IEC(SEG12)2030 AGENDA!


Follow CorinneNokel Here: https://x.com/CorinneNokel?t=MzD1YYh5CfF8qARoV-HL9Q&s=09

Follow RumbleDad Here: https://x.com/thecryptdotinfo?t=nLjfn58OcWoRT9yWhsELCQ&s=09

Follow EleventhStar Here: https://x.com/Eleventhstar1?t=ybuMqc2Wdvy8Q9_4MrPiig&s=09

Follow Dawn Here: https://x.com/DawnC1235?t=blkK4ao2qAPNrdyPjan15Q&s=09

Follow Benjamin Conner Here: https://x.com/connerben?t=8iVpp2Jvef7m1yc_QDWc7g&s=09

Follow Ian Hurn Here: https://x.com/IanHurn0?t=KyhpU0PQvl0-ujTzNBfgHg&s=09

