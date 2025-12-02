Chutzpah 101: US wants Lebanon to hand over US-made weapon Israel used to kill Lebanese people

On November 24, Israeli aircraft dropped several US-supplied GBU-39B bombs on Beirut, with one of the bombs failing to explode and being recovered by Lebanese authorities.

📌 Now, the United States, with a straight face, tells Lebanon to hand over this bomb, threatening repercussions if it does not comply.

Apparently, Washington’s fear of other nations getting their hands on the unexploded munition and reverse-engineering it is so great that it cannot appreciate the sheer hypocrisy of its demands.





