Who is the man running AGAINST Vladmir Putin_ Is he NUTS_ Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
14 Subscribers
28 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content  

Who is the man who dares to run against Vladimir Putin for President of Russia? Boris Nadezhdin is raising signatures to make a run for the presidency. That means our Western media will love him automatically. They are calling him the anti-war candidate. Is this a media darling in the making or do the Russian people really love him? Redacted correspondent Mike Jones joins us from Russia to discuss.

Keywords
vladimir putinrussiaelectionsanti-warboris nadezhdin

