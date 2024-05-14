Beyond the Promise of Science Fiction - ALREADY? GPT4o (Claude Opus, Gemini...)

I've been monitoring the astoundingly rapid progress being made in the AI and robotics spaces. At the core of this video is a presentation that Open AI just published, called, Introducing GPT-4o. It's amazing, yet this Large Language Model is not without serious competition, like when the technology is applied to humanoid robotics. That presentation is included in its entirety, but we lead up to it with a collection of clips from some science fiction classics that you should find interesting for comparison. I think you'll want to stick around for the final clip, from the original Star Trek series!
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SciFiRealityGPT4o.mp4
Resources Referenced in this video:
Introducing GPT-4o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQacCB9tDaw
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) - I'm Sorry, Dave Scene (3/6) | Movieclips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wy4EfdnMZ5g
Meet Robby The Robot | Forbidden Planet (1956) HD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snLleErh-i8
The Jetsons | Episode 1 | ROSEY!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIWHl0cfQuc
MeTV Presents the Best of Robot from Lost in Space
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LX6F2LbD7Qk
Star Trek Voice First Computer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZXugicgn6U
Great Moments in Star Trek History - Hello, Computer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpWhugUmV5U
Happy Pi Day Mr. Spock! 3.14.15 9:26:53
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGhjm2pApTs
Introducing Amazon Echo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmhcPKKt7gw
Star Trek -- Kirk Is Relegated by a Computer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ET0v8QxIK0
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.