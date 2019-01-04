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4/1/19 #MAYOROBAMA: OPC, K Harris, Preckwinkle, Tchen #IMAGEAWARDS
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18 views • January 01, 2021
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4/1/19: This weekend, J_ssie no-showed NAACP awards tho' in LA, while KH hosted by JJ Abraams fundraiser. Tchen actively campaigns for Preckwinkle. Meanwhile, Obama Presidential Center central in mayoral race.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://kingsday.net/united-arab-emirates/da-vinci-painting-jesus-mysteriously-vanishes-middle-east-report-64062486
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/tv/2019/03/30/jussie-smollett-skips-naacp-image-awards-chris-rock-takes-aim/3323588002/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/ap/article-6853013/Sen-Kamala-Harris-headline-Detroit-NAACP-fundraiser.html
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/03/18/j-j-abrams-hosts-2800-per-person-fundraiser-for-kamala-harris/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/dueling-rallies-over-kim-foxxs-handling-of-jussie-smollett-case-expected-in-chicago
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/politics/ct-met-activists-lightfoot-emanuel-garcia-foxx-smollett-spin-20190329-story.html
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/politics/ct-met-smollett-foxx-pritzker-dcfs-final-mayor-debate-20190327-story.html
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/obamacenter/ct-met-chicago-election-obama-presidential-center-20190326-story.html
https://chicagoist.com/2016/03/10/kim_foxx_funding.php
https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2018/01/beyond-metoo-can-times-up-effect-real-change/549482/
Please learn about the Constitution and Common Law:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/colorado-sheriffs-who-wont-enforce-anti-gun-red-flag-law-should-resign-state-ag-says
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4/1/19: This weekend, J_ssie no-showed NAACP awards tho' in LA, while KH hosted by JJ Abraams fundraiser. Tchen actively campaigns for Preckwinkle. Meanwhile, Obama Presidential Center central in mayoral race.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://kingsday.net/united-arab-emirates/da-vinci-painting-jesus-mysteriously-vanishes-middle-east-report-64062486
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/tv/2019/03/30/jussie-smollett-skips-naacp-image-awards-chris-rock-takes-aim/3323588002/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/wires/ap/article-6853013/Sen-Kamala-Harris-headline-Detroit-NAACP-fundraiser.html
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/03/18/j-j-abrams-hosts-2800-per-person-fundraiser-for-kamala-harris/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/dueling-rallies-over-kim-foxxs-handling-of-jussie-smollett-case-expected-in-chicago
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/politics/ct-met-activists-lightfoot-emanuel-garcia-foxx-smollett-spin-20190329-story.html
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/politics/ct-met-smollett-foxx-pritzker-dcfs-final-mayor-debate-20190327-story.html
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/obamacenter/ct-met-chicago-election-obama-presidential-center-20190326-story.html
https://chicagoist.com/2016/03/10/kim_foxx_funding.php
https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2018/01/beyond-metoo-can-times-up-effect-real-change/549482/
Please learn about the Constitution and Common Law:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/colorado-sheriffs-who-wont-enforce-anti-gun-red-flag-law-should-resign-state-ag-says
Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
Please Support You Are Free TV: PAYPAL [email protected]
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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