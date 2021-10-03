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NHS IS HIRING! (PAID CRISIS ACTORS) 🚑 🚑
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112 views • October 03, 2021
Via MatrixRedPill
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/matrixredpill/
"They are hiring crisis actors to push up fake cases and the fear because hospitals are empty. There is no virus or pandemic. "
🍀🍀🍀
Casting crisis actors and outcasting unvaxxed healthcare workers?
Paid photoshoot for fake patients:
https://uk.linkedin.com/jobs/view/nhs-shoot-people-aged-18-80-to-be-hospital-patients-friday-24th-september-paid-at-talent-talks-ltd-2733908866
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/matrixredpill/
"They are hiring crisis actors to push up fake cases and the fear because hospitals are empty. There is no virus or pandemic. "
🍀🍀🍀
Casting crisis actors and outcasting unvaxxed healthcare workers?
Paid photoshoot for fake patients:
https://uk.linkedin.com/jobs/view/nhs-shoot-people-aged-18-80-to-be-hospital-patients-friday-24th-september-paid-at-talent-talks-ltd-2733908866
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