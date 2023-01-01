Fireblight On the Homestead!

One of our pear trees looked like its upper canopy was burnt. Over the past week, whatever it was kept spreading. Thanks to the members of an online homesteading group, we learned it was fire blight! After doing some research, we learned what to do, and this is a short video about how we (hopefully) took care of it. Comments welcome!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.