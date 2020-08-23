[Aug 23, 2020] No Amount of Evidence (will ever persuade an idiot) [Conspiracy Music Guru]

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Lyrics:

I tried to have a conversation

With a man about radiation

The hazardous boilogical affects

I tried to show him all the proofs

His ignorance was through the roof

The most deluded man I ever met



I showed him how the frequencies

Disorient and kill the bees

I showed him how the birds drop out the sky

I showed him all the many trees

Dying as they lose their leaves

And I showed him the antenna right near by



I showed him all the many places

With judges and the legal cases

People fighting this technology

And I showed him from my science buddies

A thousand scientific studies

But he just laughed and that's when I could see that



Chorus



No amount of evidence

Will ever pursuade an idiot

No amount of evidence it seems

No amount of showing you

A hundred or a thousands proofs

Will ever get your blinded eyes to see

No amount of evidence

Will ever persuade an idiot

No amount of evidence it seems

How quickly with your condemnation

Without real investigation

Sounds like ignorance to me



I showed him doctors speak at public hearings

Protesters on the streets are jeering

They've done their research they know the facts

They've seen all the evidence

They know it's a carcinogen

The W.H.O will tell you that



I showed him the all the scientists

That study and study this

And they've all been appalled at what they found

They petitioned the United Nations

Trying to stop this radiation

They know it's bad and they don't want it around



Technologically destroying cells

Affecting memory as well

Destroying your immune system it's true

Intefearing frequencies

Are a threat to the health of humanity

Just research a little a you'll find proof



This new level of radiation

Of wireless communication

Has had no safety tests and that's the truth

I told him to remember that

Coz that's another damming fact

Will you listen when it comes to a street near you



Chorus



And how bout this observation

You know this new 5th generation

Is using milimiter frequencies

According to the military guys

These sound waves can be weaponised

But you think that's conspiracy theory



Well let me share this information

The military uses this radiation

As a weapon to diffuse an angry crowd

They blast out 95 Gigahurts

It fries the people and they disperse

He looked at me and then he laughed out loud



And you're gonna need a funeral hearse

When you get to 60 GHz

Coz that will really take your breath away

Absorbing oxygen molecules

And they install this stuff near schools

Come on kids let's go outside and play!



Chorus

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