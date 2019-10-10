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First-ever deep-sea alligator food fall
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981 views • October 10, 2019
Alligators were dropped to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico in February 2019 for the first-ever experiment on what eats reptiles in the world’s deep oceans. This research will help us learn more about:
1. deep-sea food webs
2. ancient food webs (because maybe some species eating the gators had ancestors that ate now-extinct reptiles like mosasaurs)
3. how materials created on land sustain and impact ocean food webs
This research is by #woodfall scientists Craig McClain, Clifton Nunnally, and River Dixon.
Note: this video and all the images and audio it contains are distributed under an attribution license. You are free to share this work if you credit it to us without implying that we endorse you or your use of this video. To reproduce or modify this video in any way, you must message us or send an email to [email protected].
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Deep Haze by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
1. deep-sea food webs
2. ancient food webs (because maybe some species eating the gators had ancestors that ate now-extinct reptiles like mosasaurs)
3. how materials created on land sustain and impact ocean food webs
This research is by #woodfall scientists Craig McClain, Clifton Nunnally, and River Dixon.
Note: this video and all the images and audio it contains are distributed under an attribution license. You are free to share this work if you credit it to us without implying that we endorse you or your use of this video. To reproduce or modify this video in any way, you must message us or send an email to [email protected].
We don't usually hang out on YouTube, but you can follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/LUMCON.edu), Twitter (https://twitter.com/LUMCONscience), or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lumcon_ocean/).
Deep Haze by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
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