EXPOSED | Late-Term Abortion Is Happening In Canada | Alissa Golob | What The Bible Says

This episode uncovers deeply important information about late-term abortion in Canada through recent undercover footage and a candid conversation with Alissa Golob. It’s a sensitive topic, but one that impacts life, truth, and integrity in our nation’s policies. We invite you to watch with an open heart.
IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL SEE:
🔷 The undercover findings showing that late-term abortions do happen in Canada.
🔷 Clinic-level explanations of how procedures are carried out and why some women are flown to the U.S. at taxpayer expense.
🔷 Why many Canadians are unaware of the legal reality surrounding abortion up to birth.
🔷 The national response, including major media coverage and what this means for public policy.
🔷 A biblical perspective on the value of unborn life and the call to be a voice for the voiceless.
