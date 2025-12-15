BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EXPOSED | Late-Term Abortion Is Happening In Canada | Alissa Golob | What The Bible Says
EXPOSED | Late-Term Abortion Is Happening In Canada | Alissa Golob | What The Bible Says
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
Premieres 12/19/25, 02:00 PM

Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/donate-to-change-lives-2101 or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


This episode uncovers deeply important information about late-term abortion in Canada through recent undercover footage and a candid conversation with Alissa Golob. It’s a sensitive topic, but one that impacts life, truth, and integrity in our nation’s policies. We invite you to watch with an open heart.


IN THIS EPISODE YOU WILL SEE:


🔷 The undercover findings showing that late-term abortions do happen in Canada.


🔷 Clinic-level explanations of how procedures are carried out and why some women are flown to the U.S. at taxpayer expense.


🔷 Why many Canadians are unaware of the legal reality surrounding abortion up to birth.


🔷 The national response, including major media coverage and what this means for public policy.


🔷 A biblical perspective on the value of unborn life and the call to be a voice for the voiceless.


If this conversation is meaningful to you, please subscribe and share it with friends who care about truth and Canada’s future.


📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.


📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-146


FIND US AT:

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa74lXt5UbESEYNsk3

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faytene-tv/id1502455295

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#LateTermAbortion #CanadaNews #ProLifeCanada #FaithAndFreedom #ExposeTheTruth #HumanDignity #FayteneTV

