XRP Dragon Pattern Update 💥Potential #ElliotWave Pattern Changes ✅

Today, I’ll be breaking down the XRP Dragon Pattern and the Elliott Wave Descending Triangle pattern, as the latest price action has revealed several potential paths for XRP. These chart setups are giving us key insights into possible routes the market could take moving forward—especially important if you’re a crypto trader, day trader, or long-term investor.





📌 Topics Covered

- XRP Dragon Pattern breakdown

- Elliott Wave Descending Triangle analysis

- XRP chart overview and current market structure

- Heatmap analysis (2D and 1M) for liquidity zones

- Potential outcomes and price scenarios for XRP

- Comparison to the previous XRP pattern

- Crypto trading strategy insights





✅ Join our growing community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts on Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶 Intro music by Johnny Strong. From his Warhorse album.





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.