Bill O’Reilly THIS Jan 6th prisoner could be released TODAY
High Hopes
Published Monday |
Glenn Beck


March 12, 2023


Bill O’Reilly joins Glenn to detail some of the ‘stunning’ revelations from the previously unseen January 6th footage that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson aired last week. Some of that footage could even exonerate at least one Jan 6th prisoner TODAY. In this clip, O’Reilly explains why. Plus, he and Glenn discuss the January 6th committee’s ‘petty’ tactics used against Josh Hawley and when we should expect to know the FULL truth of what happened that day…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPpsCOvwcp0


Keywords
current eventsliestruthfox newstucker carlsonglenn beckreleasejosh hawleyfootagebill oreillyrevelationsprisonerstunningjan 6j6january 6th committeeexoneratepetty tactics

