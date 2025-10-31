BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHOW NO. 102 Agent For Truth Show – Part 1 of 1 (October 1st, 2025)
The Agent For Truth
The Agent For Truth
41 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 1 day ago

In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft provides more valuable commentary on the history of the federal income tax laws, specifically, the manner in which the federal tax acts passed into law from 1913 to the present are like building blocks that must be viewed together in order to properly understand the reach and boundaries of the federal income tax laws as applied to the average American. Bob Schulz, who planned and coordinated some of the most historic petitions ever presented to the U.S. Government, also provided the latest petitioning efforts and how you can participate and make a concrete difference in protecting our God-given freedoms. Here are links to some of the evidence discussed during the show:

 

https://thelawthatneverwas.com

 

https://home.hiwaay.net/%7Ebecraft/WhatIsIncome.html

 

https://www.agentfortruth.com/the-investigation

 

https://givemeliberty.org

 

https://wethepeoplecongress.org/

 

Jon Bowne "Form 1040A Scam" Video Report Summarizing Former IRS Special Agent Banister's Analysis: 
https://banned.video/watch?id=68066ea2900744bd956af515


"Form 1040A Scam" Analysis authored by Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister: 

https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/the-form-1040a-scam

Keywords
banisterirsbecraftincome-taxformer-irs-agentbob-schulzamerica-freedom-to-fascismagent-for-truth
Chapters

57:45Bob Schulz Presentation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy