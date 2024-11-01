BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fighting Evil, Embracing Good, and Creating Unity with Dr. Shiva, Len Saputo, MD, and Francesco Garripoli
Health Medicine
Health Medicine
70 views • 6 months ago

We are now in a world where we have lost trust not only in politicians, corporations, and the medical world, but in ourselves. This has led to the will of the government superceding the will of the people. In an interview with Dr. Shiva, he emphasized that we have to save ourselves because there’s no one coming to save us. This can be accomplished by fighting evil, in combination with embracing what is good and right. In order to create evolutionary changes, "We the People" must develop strength in numbers, unity, and solidarity that emerges from a grassroots level. Fortunately, history documents that only takes three or four percent of a unified population to accomplish this goal.

In Lak'ech


People United




Keywords
trustgrassrootswe the peoplefighting evilshattering the swarmembracing goodfocused unity
