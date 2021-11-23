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IS THE NATIONAL GUARD THE MILITIA? - ART THOMPSON INTERVIEW - 2A FOR TODAY!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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40 views • November 23, 2021
Things may be okay in Oklahoma! The Governor of Oklahoma asked the federal government to suspend a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for members of the Oklahoma National Guard who are not vaccinated and have no intention of taking the shots. He said that the mandate “violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans as it asks them to potentially sacrifice their personal beliefs in order to not lose their jobs.”

Today we have a very special treat. Joining us on the program is Art Thompson, a mentor and teacher of mine, who has been on the frontlines informing and educating the heirs of American liberty for close to 60 years with the John Birch Society. Art served as CEO of the society for 15 years. Prior to that, Art held virtually every volunteer and staff position in the Society, including National Director of Development and Communications and National Director of Field Activities. He attended the University of Washington, the Washington Military Academy and other business-related institutions and he also served as an officer in the Select Reserve Force of the Army and National Guard.

We got the honor of chatting with Art about what the militia is and what the militia isn't and we answered the question: Is the National Guard the Militia?

🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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2amandatesnational guardcovid
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