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Sam Brownback: If SCOTUS overturns Roe, 45th president was a "major part of it"
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1 view • May 04, 2022
Former Kansas governor ambassador and current pro-life activist Sam Brownback says if Roe v. Wade is overturned, 45th President Trump will be a "major part of it" for putting three justices on the Supreme Court. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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