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Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED, Episode 5: Independent Energy Device(s) - (IED), PART 1
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2626 views • December 16, 2019
PART 1
Hello and welcome to We are in the Golden Age
Episode 5: Independent Energy Device(s) - (IED) brings fourth the light that covers the topic of 'what is it?' and ' what does it do' as well as a massive amount of information on related subjects.
There is actual pictures of a couple Independent Energy Device(s) - (IED) that are being presented at the December 20th, 2019 Press release.
Its going to be wonderful and a lot of work for Creation will be done.
Enjoy,
For Light and Love with Will serving Creation
Peter Ross of the Mouck family.
Operation Disclosure link [Transcript]: https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2019/12/independent-energy-revealed-episode-5.html
Hello and welcome to We are in the Golden Age
Episode 5: Independent Energy Device(s) - (IED) brings fourth the light that covers the topic of 'what is it?' and ' what does it do' as well as a massive amount of information on related subjects.
There is actual pictures of a couple Independent Energy Device(s) - (IED) that are being presented at the December 20th, 2019 Press release.
Its going to be wonderful and a lot of work for Creation will be done.
Enjoy,
For Light and Love with Will serving Creation
Peter Ross of the Mouck family.
Operation Disclosure link [Transcript]: https://operationdisclosure1.blogspot.com/2019/12/independent-energy-revealed-episode-5.html
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