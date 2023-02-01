1/31/2023 - John Whitehead & Doug Hagmann 'The Surveillance State'

Links for today's LIVE show:Somebody's Watching Me : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YvAYIJSSZY
The Great Pushback against "the great reset" :https://coachdavelive.com/event/the-great-pushback-against-the-great-reset-april-14th-15th
How China is using AI on children: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMLsHI8aV0g
John Whitehead's Website: http://rutherford.org/
Doug Hagmann's Website: https://www.hagmannreport.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.