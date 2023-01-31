1/31/2023 - John Whitehead & Doug Hagmann 'The Surveillance State'

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Links for today's LIVE show:Somebody's Watching Me : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YvAYIJSSZY
The Great Pushback against "the great reset" :https://coachdavelive.com/event/the-great-pushback-against-the-great-reset-april-14th-15th
How China is using AI on children: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMLsHI8aV0g
John Whitehead's Website: http://rutherford.org/
Doug Hagmann's Website: https://www.hagmannreport.com/