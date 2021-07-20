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7/20/2021 The City of Zhengzhou is flooded, and the Lao Baixing are trapped in the train waiting for rescue without any food or drink. Although the Henan Provincial Government issued orders to enter combat readiness, there is just local assembly and standby. How can such a government rescue the people?