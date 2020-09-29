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Simone Marshall of Event 202
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241 views • September 29, 2020
The number of deaths officially attributed to Covid-19 in 2020 has finally settled within the same low numbers as the last several years, when we only had normal seasonal influenzas with no need for lockdowns or other extraordinary measures. And this in spite of the documented, mandated over-reporting of Covid-19 deaths this year. Yet, the official lockdowns continue in many countries.
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