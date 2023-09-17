Create New Account
💉🧬🐍 COVID 19 - Corruption, meurtres, génocide - Raphaël Cohen [RAPPEL]
YouTube & Merdias Censorship
Published 20 hours ago

Raphaël Cohen - DIVULGATIONS FRACASSANTES


Raphael COHEN, directeur juridique du Collectif anti corruption CSAPE nous expose la plainte déposée à La Cour Internationale, pour génocide et crime contre l’humanité.

https://www.csape.international/


RAPHAÄL COHEN EXPOSE LA CORRUPTION ET LE GÉNOCIDE ORCHESTRÉS AU MOYEN DE LA « CRISE COVID »


L'origine du virus N.C.O.V.19 à travers la corruption de l'État français au service de puissances étrangères, pour la plus grande expérimentation criminelle sur l'espèce humaine depuis "l'holocauste".


👉 Voir aussi:


AHC


https://ugetube.com/watch/alexandra-henrion-caude-qui-est-elle-vraiment-censure-crowdbunker_HYyWrfq8r3fO4Fe.html


https://ugetube.com/watch/alexandra-henrion-caude-hommage-%C3%A0-hermine-de-clermont-tonnerre-pr%C3%A9sente-dans-le-livre-noir-d-039-ep_XbvCSsgvDyEbqCF.html


Pour en finir avec Pasteur - Un siècle de mystification scientifique

https://fr.annas-archive.org/slow_download/d298f8cc74cc8b34c244c4b0747074af/0/0


La Quinta Culumna (Etudes sur le graphène présent dans les vaccins covid)

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/videos-traducidos-por-el-equipo-de-la-quinta-columna/


L'oxyde de graphène injecté réagit à la 5G !

https://odysee.com/@linguitariste:f/loxyde-de-graphene-injecte-reagit-la-5g:5

Keywords
healthsciencetechnology

