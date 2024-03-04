Create New Account
Crash of the Titans-UFG (Ultimate Fighting Goats)
Log Cabin Homestead
Published 14 hours ago

Crash of the Titans

Super Macho Man and Little Mack spar during some training sessions before the upcoming UFG (Ultimate Fighting Goats) welter weight division championship fight. ;)

We've had many animals given to us over the years by folks who can no longer keep them for whatever reason. Years ago these two little billy goats were picked up by our local dog catcher and the township contacted us to see if we wanted them. So we adopted them and they were a great source of entertainment for quite a few of our cabin guests.

https://www.vrbo.com/338940


https://logcabinhomestead.com/


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrsobbFCr9QE88TLcwEFVPA

homesteading farm goats northwoods wisconsin airbnb vrbo farm vacation

