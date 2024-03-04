Crash of the Titans-UFG (Ultimate Fighting Goats)

Crash of the Titans
Super Macho Man and Little Mack spar during some training sessions before the upcoming UFG (Ultimate Fighting Goats) welter weight division championship fight. ;)
We've had many animals given to us over the years by folks who can no longer keep them for whatever reason. Years ago these two little billy goats were picked up by our local dog catcher and the township contacted us to see if we wanted them. So we adopted them and they were a great source of entertainment for quite a few of our cabin guests.
https://logcabinhomestead.com/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381
