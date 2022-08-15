Traps We Encounter In the Afterlife: Mind Wipes, Oblivion Machine, And Forced Reincarnation

This nonfiction remote-viewing project documents one of the most horrific discoveries ever made. Earth has long been a planet that has been operated as a prison, and this is meant literally, not as a metaphor for something else. People who live here were mostly dumped here from somewhere else, from other planets on other star systems within our galaxy, and possibly from some star systems in other nearby galaxies. They get dumped here by being born here. They lose all their memories of who they were in the past, where they came from, who their families are and were, and they don’t remember the property that they owned that was taken from them. Everyone is processed in a way that erases all such memories. The key to running this prison has always been from the beginning to suppress all knowledge of every prisoner’s past. And when people die on Earth, a technique was established to involuntarily recycle them back into another life on this planet, memory free, so that they could never leave. Dying offers no escape from this place. This nonfiction remote-viewing documentary focuses on the method used to erase people’s memories after they die. It is a process that is so cruel, so barbaric, and yet so unbelievable, it is best that you see it for yourself. Any hope of escape from this prison will depend on understanding the workings of the death traps.





Source: The Farsight Institute https://farsight.org/FarsightPress/Death_Traps_Farsight_Project_main_page.html









"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b







