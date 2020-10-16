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Out of Shadows (Mirror)
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32 views • October 16, 2020
Hi guys,
I just uploaded this as according to a tweet by the producer, Mike Smith, Youtube removed this video after it gained millions of views and hundreds of thousands of subscribers. So they have asked those with downloads to share it and send people to the links below.
You can also go to their website https://www.outofshadows.org/ and watch or download it for free.
They've also just started the Film Ninja store which is super exciting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ns8PC7RtNwk
Good guys doing great work, so please support them!!
I just uploaded this as according to a tweet by the producer, Mike Smith, Youtube removed this video after it gained millions of views and hundreds of thousands of subscribers. So they have asked those with downloads to share it and send people to the links below.
You can also go to their website https://www.outofshadows.org/ and watch or download it for free.
They've also just started the Film Ninja store which is super exciting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ns8PC7RtNwk
Good guys doing great work, so please support them!!
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