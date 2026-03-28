What to Expect at the 2026 Husker Red White Spring Game – More Mechanical Cows, Wing-Eating Contests, and Girls Flag Football?

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Nebraska’s 2026 Red/White Spring Game returns March 28 at Memorial Stadium after the 2025 Husker Games replaced tradition with skills competitions and other events.
View the article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://open.substack.com/pub/nebraskajournalherald/p/what-to-expect-at-the-2026-husker?r=4sh66m&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true
#NebraskaSpringGame #HuskerGames2025 #MattRhule #NebraskaFootball #RedWhiteGame
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