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Amightywind Gospel Songs 7 - with Song "Wonderful Peace"
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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76 views • February 22, 2020
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https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8

originally Uploaded by ablewaterwalker thank you

Welcome to the Aleph & Tav Almightywind Holy Ghost Wildfire Last Chance Ministry. We are a Messianic Jewish Pentecostal Ministry.

please visit http://www.amightywind.com and http://www.almightywind.com

27. Nothing But the Blood
28. O Happy Day
30. Shine, YAHUSHUA, Shine
31. Wonderful Peace

from Proverbs 9:10
THE FEAR OF THE LORD IS THE BEGINNING OF WISDOM

****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.

This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.


please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/

YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html

Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html

YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html

YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
heavenhealingdeliverancepraiseworshipangels
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