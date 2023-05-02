Passenger Jet from the Bottom South of N.Z. in Ch-Ch Night Sky - The Out There Channel May2023

#skywatching #planespotting #camera Lovely Evening in Christchurch of New Zealand, A new capture of passing jet that looks like the Enterprise from Startrek cos of starlight sensor over exposed by the planes bright white lights and slow shutter speed. Was 4K downgraded to 1080p
better then any gimbal and hearing footage LOL
