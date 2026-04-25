THE REPO MARKET BOMB: $12 Trillion Floating on a Foundation of Fraud





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v78wtvg-the-crash-is-closer-than-you-think.-heres-how-to-survive..html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





In 2008, $35 billion in toxic mortgage-backed securities brought the global financial system to its knees. Today, the exposed fraud in municipal bonds is at least $450 billion—conservatively. And the overnight repo market has ballooned from $2 trillion to $12 trillion.





In this breakdown, Bill Armour takes a trip to 2007—when everything looked "peachy keen" on the surface, while $2 trillion in daily repo loans floated on just $35 billion of bad collateral. When that tiny fraction went bad, Bear Stearns collapsed. The entire financial world cratered.





Now fast forward to today. The overnight repo market is six times larger—$12 trillion sloshing through the system every 24 hours. The muni bond market stands at $4.5 trillion. If just 10% of those bonds are fraudulent—you're looking at $450 billion in toxic assets as the new foundation.





That's 13 times the bad collateral of 2008, levered 10 to 15 times beyond that. Do the math. You get 80 times the scale of the last meltdown.





The fraud is being exposed daily by DOGE, by investigators, by whistleblowers. Confidence is collapsing. Lenders will stop taking muni bonds as collateral. The forced selling will cascade—real estate, stocks, bonds, everything liquidated in a frenzy. The result? A nuclear wasteland for the global economy, interconnected in ways that didn't exist in 2008.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.