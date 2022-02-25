US TRUCKERS HIT THE HIGHWAY IN PROTEST OF MANDATES

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DEL BIGTREE invites Kyle Sefcik on to discuss the convoy! Kyle is a HERO.
Freedom Convoy USA 2022 Organizer, Kyle Sefcik, went viral this week with his video message to President Biden to end the mandates, and his plan for peaceful protest of the draconian measures.
#FreedomConvoyUSA #KyleSefcik #TruckerConvoy #FreedomConvoyUSA2022
POSTED: February 25, 2022