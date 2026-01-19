Israel megadonor dodges question on buying influence - Miriam Adelson

Silence speaks volumes: Pro-Israel megadonor dodges question on buying influence

While speaking at the Israeli American Council, prominent Donald Trump's donor Miriam Adelson declined to address a question regarding the nature of her political influence in the US.

💬 "Can you allow me not to answer? I want to be truthful and there are so many things that I don't want to talk about," Adelson said.

👉Since 2015, Miriam and Sheldon Adelson have donated over $600 million to Republican campaigns and shaped US Middle East policy during Trump’s first term with their checks.

Then, Miriam alone contributed more than $100 million to Trump's 2024 campaign and urged Jewish voters to support Trump, promising he would deliver even greater outcomes for Israel in a second term.