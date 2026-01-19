Israel megadonor dodges question on buying influence - Miriam Adelson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silence speaks volumes: Pro-Israel megadonor dodges question on buying influence
While speaking at the Israeli American Council, prominent Donald Trump's donor Miriam Adelson declined to address a question regarding the nature of her political influence in the US.
💬 "Can you allow me not to answer? I want to be truthful and there are so many things that I don't want to talk about," Adelson said.
👉Since 2015, Miriam and Sheldon Adelson have donated over $600 million to Republican campaigns and shaped US Middle East policy during Trump’s first term with their checks.
Then, Miriam alone contributed more than $100 million to Trump's 2024 campaign and urged Jewish voters to support Trump, promising he would deliver even greater outcomes for Israel in a second term.